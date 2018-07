Representatives from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s energy resources utilization corporation, MER Skopje, last week paid a two-day visit to the installations of Greece’s gas network operator (DESFA) at Sidirokastro and Nea Mesimvria in central Macedonia, northern Greece.



DESFA announced that MER Skopje’s senior officials attended presentations by their DESFA counterparts on the operation and maintenance of the installations they visited, the planning and management of the natural gas pipeline construction projects, and the regulated services DESFA supplies.



DESFA and MER Skopje have been in close cooperation since October 2016, aimed at the interconnection of the two countries’ gas grids.