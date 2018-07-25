When the death toll looks like it will exceed 100, when the extent of the disaster is impossible to fathom, when the inadequacy of the state machine reveals itself in such a tragic way, it is clear that someone carries the political responsibility.

The example of Portugal’s Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa, who resigned after the disastrous forest fires in her country last November, is fresh in our minds.

The resignation of at least one Greek minister will demonstrate that the government respects the victims of this disaster.

An “unspeakable tragedy,” as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras described it, demands political catharsis.