Rob Garza | Athens | July 26
Rob Garza, one of the founders of legendary dub and trip-hop act Thievery Corporation, will be will be pumping out house and nu disco on the decks at the Bolivar beach bar on Thursday, July 26. Admission costs 10 euros and doors open at 9.30 p.m.
Bolivar, Kalamaki Beach, Poseidonos Avenue, tel 210.983.1018