WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Rob Garza | Athens | July 26

TAGS: Music

Rob Garza, one of the founders of legendary dub and trip-hop act Thievery Corporation, will be will be pumping out house and nu disco on the decks at the Bolivar beach bar on Thursday, July 26. Admission costs 10 euros and doors open at 9.30 p.m.

Bolivar, Kalamaki Beach, Poseidonos Avenue, tel 210.983.1018

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 