Two men arrested in Skiathos on rape charges

Two 30-year-old Greek nationals were arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping a 32-year-old Australian tourist on the Aegean island of Skiathos.



The two men were arrested at the hotel they were staying at in Skiathos after the woman filed a complaint.



The suspects, who were indicted on Wednesday by an investigative magistrate in the central Greek town of Volos, claimed they had consensual sex with the woman and that she went back to their hotel with them of her own free will.



They were given until Thursday to prepare their defense.