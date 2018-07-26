The measures announced by the government to help the fire victims were unsurprising. It could hardly have done anything less as it seeks to offset the political cost of its failure to prevent the tragedy.



The leftist-led administration also has to measure up against the incredible display of solidarity shown by citizens who rushed to the aid of the fire victims in any way they could.

But is this the solution? Certainly not. And there won’t be a solution unless there is an acknowledgment of the need for change and the public administration is radically overhauled.



Both, of course, are simply a matter of political will.