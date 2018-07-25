Contacts between candidate buyers of Public Power Corporation’s coal-fired plants are increasing ahead of the July 31 deadline for the submission to the European Commission of the consortiums to enter the second stage of the tender.

Sources say that Indoverse Coal Investments Limited, one of the two Czech companies that entered the first stage, has been the busiest in terms of these contacts. The company that forms part of the Seven Energy group is said to have spoken with all of the Greek enterprises involved in the tender. Kathimerini understands that Indoverse is very close to reaching an agreement with a Greek company, and this may be announced by the end of the week.

The other Czech corporation, Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH), has according to sources asked PPC for a small extension to the deadline for the finalization of consortiums to have enough time to prepare.

There has already been a formal announcement of a joint bid in the second stage of the tender for both pairs of units (at Meliti and at Megalopoli) by the Copelouzos group and China Energy. It now remains to be seen whether Mytilineos, GEK Terna and ElvalHalcor will bid autonomously or as part of a consortium.

