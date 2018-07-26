Social Ballroom | Athens | July 27-29

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is hosting a free Social Ballroom event from July 27 to 29 for everyone ranging from beginners to experienced milongueros. The event features classes in tango, salsa and swing by Luis Mestre, a dancer, choreographer and tango master from Buenos Aires, and his partner, Maria Kavvadia, from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., followed by a party on all three days. Music will be provided by the Athens Tango Ensemble.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org