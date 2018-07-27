Municipal camps evacuated during wildfires to reopen on Sunday

A municipal summer camp run by the City of Athens in eastern Attica to help parents struggling to keep their children occupied during the school holidays will be reopened on Sunday after being evacuated during Monday’s deadly fires.



Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said on Friday that the camp at Aghios Andreas will also be hosting children whose families lost their homes in the wildfires that struck several seaside Attica towns this week.

“We need to bring some optimism back to the area and tell the children that life goes on,” Kaminis said.