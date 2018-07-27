Contract signed for state-of-the-art trams for Athens

Attiko Metro and France’s Alstom Transport signed a contact on Friday for the procurement of 25 new trams that are necessary for the smooth operation of the Athens network, which by the end of 2018 will be extended to the city center and the port of Piraeus.

Attiko Metro stated that the deal concerns the second generation of trams in the city, to be employed across the capital’s network, and includes modern security and operation systems as well as incorporating all the latest technological developments.

The original budget of the project conceded to the French firm is for 64 million euros (excluding value-added tax).