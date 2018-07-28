Schinias national park board calls for protection measures

Unsettled weather resulted in a quiet Saturday at Schinias, a national park and popular beach some 45 kilometers northeast of Athens. During the busiest period, however, the area can receive as many as 15,000 visitors a day, according to the management board of park’s management board, which has called for measures to safeguard the area from a similar catastrophe to that which struck Attica’s east coast last week. It has also called for patrols to prevent the public from engaging in high-risk activities like barbecues. [Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi]