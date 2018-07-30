Mitsotakis to hold press conference on deadly fires on Tuesday

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to comment on the deadly wildfires that ripped through the east coast of Attica a week ago, New Democracy said in a press release.

The event will be held at the party's headquarters at noon.



Earlier in the day, New Democracy slamed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' visit to the burned area, saying he visited the afflicted town of Mati “like a thief, in a fully protected environment.”