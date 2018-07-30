NEWS |

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis to hold press conference on deadly fires on Tuesday

TAGS: Politics

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to comment on the deadly wildfires that ripped through the east coast of Attica a week ago, New Democracy said in a press release.

The event will be held at the party's headquarters at noon.

Earlier in the day, New Democracy slamed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' visit to the burned area, saying he visited the afflicted town of Mati “like a thief, in a fully protected environment.” 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 