Jerome Brown wins main event at Karate Combat Final in Athens

Karate Combat, the first mainstream, professional, full-contact karate league, held its second major event from Athens last Saturday.



The "Olympus" event featured five knockouts and won technical knockouts, with the UK’s Jerome Brown winning over Davy Dona of France with a TKO in the main event.



The co-main event saw Morocco’s Achraf Ouchen knocking out Ecuador’s Franklin Mina in a dramatic finish.



The Orig3n Fight of the Night was Fioravante Valentino of Italy vs Igor de Castañada of Spain with Castañeda triumphant.



The BitMEX Knockout of the Night was Reda Messaoudi’s punishing win over Greece’s Nikos Kosmas.



True to Karate Combat’s devotion to delivering excitement, and plenty of striking, not one fight ended in decision. Bas Rutten and veteran combat sports commentator Sean Wheelock announced the fight.