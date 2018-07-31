Gunshots injure 13 in Roma camp in Rhodes

Thirteen people were hospitalized in Rhodes on Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds following an incident outside a Roma camp on the island, the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reported.



Based on initial information, three Roma in a car stopped shortly after noon outside the camp at Karakonero and opened fire.



It is not known what the motives of the assailants were.



Six of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment and seven remain in hospital.



Police has arrested a 17-year-old and is searching for two more suspects.