August dawned on the Greek bourse with a return to poor trading volume on Wednesday. Still, the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) benchmark ended in the black after earlier losses were offset during the closing auctions.



The ATHEX general index ended at 761.66 points, adding 0.06 percent to Tuesday’s 761.23 points.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.08 percent to 2,020.97 points, while small-caps were up 0.77 percent.



The banks index improved 0.17 percent, as Piraeus increased 0.81 percent, Alpha added 0.70 percent and National grew 0.65 percent, while Eurobank declined 1.41 percent.



There were also gains for ADMIE Holdings (up 2.23 percent) and Jumbo (1.90 percent), and losses for GEK Terna (down 2.04 percent) and EYDAP (1.90 percent).



In total 46 stocks ended higher, 40 went south and 27 remained unchanged.



Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to just 16 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 45 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.37 percent to close at 76.22 points.