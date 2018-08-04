Vehicles burned on Crete in suspected arson attack
Police on Crete are investigating an apparent arson attack on two cars and a motorcycle in a residential car park in the Chrysi Akti area of the old town of Hania.
Firefighters were alerted to the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning and put out the fires before the flames could spread to an apartment block next to the car park.
An investigation was launched to trace the suspected arsonists and determine their motives for the attack.