Man, 21, attacked by gang in Thessaloniki

A 21-year-old man who was set upon on the road between Thessaloniki and Nea Moudania on Friday night by a group of assailants, one of whom was wielding a club, was released from the northern port city’s Aghios Pavlos Hospital on Saturday.



The attack took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to police who said the man was transferred to the hospital by ambulance where medics determined that his injuries were not serious.



According to police, the alleged attackers, who had been in a car, stopped in the middle of the street and attacked the 21-year-old, who had been walking alone.



The motive for the attack remains unclear.