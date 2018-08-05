The people who make up what used to be the Greek middle class are in despair. The state treats them as a cash cow to be milked, they are made to pay outrageous taxes and social security contributions, and the cost of public utilities is exorbitant.



Meanwhile, there are also many Greeks who not only dodge taxes and contributions, but also enjoy exclusive perks.



The pressure on the former would be manageable if the state and local administration were able to provide decent services in return. Much to their frustration, that is not the case.



July’s deadly fires exposed the inability of the municipalities, the regional authorities and the state apparatus to protect people from an unjustified tragedy. Their anger is justified.