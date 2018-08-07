Greece has witnessed many periods of intense polarization during its history. However, it has never before reached the point where government ministers issue statements with such over-the-top or vulgar content.

Their habit of targeting the news media, judicial officials and political opponents has simply overstepped the mark.

It is unacceptable behavior that has shoved public dialogue to the limits of political respectability and, regrettably, it is fueling hooliganization on all sides.

Unless we put the brakes on this sick phenomenon, the quality of our democracy could be irreparably damaged.