PM vows to push ahead with demolitions of illegal buildings

The state will push ahead with the immediate demolition of 3,200 illegal structures in Attica that the courts have already slated for removal, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said.

Speaking after a meeting with ministers and other senior officials at Lavrio Technological Cultural Park, Tsipras confirmed a number of measures that his spokesman announced last week to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again.

“Attica experienced an unspeakable human tragedy. Greece experienced a national tragedy,” the prime minister said, adding that the government was obliged to ask how and why such a tragedy could occur.

The time had come for those in authority to take tough decisions, he said.

Other measures included the immediate demolition of any illegal building under construction. The Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks would provide engineers to local authorities to oversee the demolitions.

The prime minister also announced that a survey would be conducted of fencing and other obstructions on beaches, with the view to stepping up the removal of such structures within 500 meters of the shore.