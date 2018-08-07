WHAT’S ON |

 
Vassilis Antonakos | Myconos | To August 10

The Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery has put together an exhibition of works by Vassilis Antonakos at the Myconos Municipal Gallery. The Greek artist’s large-scale portraits of faces not only offer the viewer an up-close look at the subjects, painted in bold, colourful strokes, but in many cases generate the impression that they too are staring into the viewer’s soul. For more information, visit www.kapopoulosart.gr.

Myconos Municipal Gallery, Zervoudaki-Igglesi Building, Matoyanni, tel 22890.27190/27192

