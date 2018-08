Greek stocks rose slightly on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, remaining close to the 760-point level.



The ATHEX general index ended at 761.29 points, adding 0.22 percent to Monday’s 759.63 points.



Turnover jumped to 51.6 million euros.



The large-cap index increased 0.13 percent while mid-caps dropped 0.27 percent.



Public Power Corporation (2.29 percent) and the Athens Water Company (2.19 percent) scored significant gains among blue chip stocks, while OPAP (-1.55 percent) and Motor Oil (-0.65 percent) took losses.



Among market sectors, media and commerce outperformed, up 7.14 percent and 3.91 percent respectively, while chemicals and travel headed south, down 1.73 percent and -1.24 percent respectively.