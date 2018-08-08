The judicial investigation into possible failures by state officials during the lethal wildfires that ravaged eastern Attica last month is very significant.

The public wants concrete answers regarding the authorities’ inability to prevent the inferno of July 23 and the inadequate handling of the disaster. They also want responsible officials to be held accountable for any mistakes or omissions.

The death toll is shocking, and it could rise further. The loss of property is devastating.



The investigation must get down to the meat of the matter. Judicial officials must make sure that at the end of the inquiry, no dark spots remain.