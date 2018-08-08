Murder suspect recorded attack on phone

A 17-year-old male is facing murder charges after he confessed to beating a 31-year-man to death with a sledgehammer during which he recorded some of the attack on his mobile phone in the northern Peloponnese city of Aegio.

The victim, reportedly an Afghan national, was attacked late on Tuesday in the caravan he lived in, which was located in a flower nursery.

His attacker, a Romanian national, then returned home, where he tried to wash his clothes of evidence while he discarded the murder weapon in an adjacent overgrown plot.

After he was apprehended by the police following an investigation, the suspect, who confessed to the killing, said he had gone to the victim’s home to retrieve the sum of 1,500 euros he had lent him.

Police subsequently found a recording of part of the attack on the suspect’s phone.