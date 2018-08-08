Bodies found off Leipsoi identified as Austrian sailors
The bodies of two men who were pulled from the sea off the Dodecanese island of Leipsoi on Sunday have been identified by police.
Authorities said the two Austrian men, aged 55 and 77, were found by coast guard officers within 200 meters of their Austrian-flagged sailboat.
Authorities were waiting for the results of an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
It was unclear whether more people were missing.
