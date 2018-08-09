Reconstruction of Plaka Bridge delayed

The reconstruction of the main arch of the 19th-century Plaka Bridge in Tzoumerka, northwestern Greece, which collapsed in February 2015 due to flooding, will be delayed by one year. The Court of Audit did not approve the contractor assigned to the project and the file was returned to the competent ministry. Restoration work on the remaining parts of the bridge has been completed. Work was carried out during the summer months to avoid the rain in October that often results in the Arachthos River which flows beneath the bridge breaking its banks.