How to Fall with Grace | Lesvos | August 10 - September 2

The nomadic K-Gold Temporary Gallery will be hosting the works of Greek and international artists in a group exhibition titled “How to Fall with Grace” at the Arisvi Club in Kalloni on the island of Lesvos from August 10 to September 2. The artists – Greta Alfaro, Grace Wales Bonner & Harley Weir, Alvaro Deprit, Cole Lu, Lucy & Jorge Orta, Pierre Magendie (KammerTanz Coop), Karim El Maktafi, Alice Mann, Yorgos Maraziotis, Jacopo Miliani & Antonietta Federici Miliani, Anastasia Mina, Pavlos Nikolakopoulos, Vasilis Papageorgiou, Nana Sachini, Serapis Maritime Corporation, Dan Stockholm, Zoe Williams and Valinia Svoronou – explore themes of ambition, consumption, entertainment and excess, through the visual narrative of a party. Admission is free. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit kgoldtemporarygallery.tumblr.com.

