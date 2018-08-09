Cocaine trafficking gang smashed on Corfu

Three suspects have been charged on the Ionian island of Corfu with setting up a criminal gang to transport and distribute illegal drugs, authorities said on Thursday.



The charges were brought in the wake of an extensive police operation across the island that led to the dismantling of a cocaine trafficking network.



Ten days after netting the 35-year-old suspected ringleader, police on Thursday arrested a man and a woman, aged 37 and 45, who are believed to be his accomplices.



Police said they were searching for three more suspects.



The island’s anti-narcotics unit has so far seized 470 grams of cocaine, 29 bottles of banned performance-enhancement drugs, four vehicles, three motorbikes, several mobile phones and 9,350 euros in cash in connection with the case.