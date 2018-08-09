Greek athletes win gold, silver in Berlin

Greece’s Ekaterini Stefanidi celebrates after a successful attempt in the women’s pole vault final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, late Thursday. The 28-year-old added another gold medal to her big-event collection. She wrapped up her latest victory with a third-time clearance at 4.85 meters. Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou, 32, won silver with a 4.80 m jump. A third Greek athlete, Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, took part in the same event, but failed to clear 4.30 m. Earlier Thursday, Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won silver in the men’s 50 m freestyle final at the European Championships at the Tollcross International Swimming Center in Glasgow. [EPA]