Fraudsters nabbed in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday arrested three people alleged to have been posing as employees of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) to gain entry to people’s homes and steal cash, jewelry and other valuables.



The three alleged fraudsters – two men aged 34 and one aged 26 – appear to have targeted elderly victims.



On the pretext of checking electricity meters, the men had gained access to three homes in central Thessaloniki and in the suburb of Kalamaria over the past two weeks.



One pocketed the valuables while the other two would distract the residents by pretending to conduct inspections for PPC.