Port traffic for Aegean islands peaks

Passengers are seen boarding a ferry at Piraeus port on Friday ahead of the August 15 national holiday, traditionally viewed as the peak of the Greek summer season. An estimated 24,196 passengers left the country’s main port for the Aegean islands on Thursday. Another 5,636 and 1,389 respectively departed from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio on the same day. Officials said passenger traffic is 7-10 percent lower compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, passenger traffic at Athens International Airport is reportedly higher compared to the same period in 2017. [Alexandros/ANA-MPA]