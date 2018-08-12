A key reason Greece has managed to keep from collapse in spite of the crisis is because certain people are doing their job with professionalism and conviction.

In the public sector, doctors, police officers, teachers, soldiers and judicial officials are scraping by on scant wages so the state can keep functioning.

In the private sector, old businesses have weathered the crisis while bold new ones are emerging – and this despite the fact that they face a hostile state and high taxes and social security contributions.

Greece would take off if it had institutions that set rules that everyone knew and respected, and most importantly if it had a political leadership that appointed the best rather than the mediocre, that set an example of discipline and professionalism and demanded that everyone do their best for the country.

Chiefly though, we need a political leadership that sets the bar high for itself as leaders did in the past, making history and moving the country forward.