Climber dies on Mount Olympus

Rescue workers recovered the body of a man aged around 50 on the slopes of Mount Olympus on Saturday.

The death of the man, who had been climbing the mountain with members of a mountaineering group from Halkidiki, appears to have been related to an existing condition though a coroner was to determine the precise cause of death.

The man’s friends called the fire service and the National First Aid Center (EKAB) at around 2 p.m. on Saturday seeking help.

Rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man when they arrived but without success. 

