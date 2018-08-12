Koumoutsakos takes dig at Kotzias over foreign policy tweet

New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos took a dig Sunday over a tweet by the country’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in which he outlined the principles of sound foreign policy-making.

“The absolutely fundamental, obvious and self-evident [elements] are presented as the definition of ‘inspired’ foreign policy,” Koumoutsakos tweeted.

“I notice however that among the many elements described [by Kotzias] as necessary ingredients of foreign policy, there was no mention of seriousness. I am not surprised,” the conservative official said.



In a tweet earlier Sunday, Kotzias said, “Foreign policy requires pragmatism [and] realism, not fear. [It requires] courage and resilience, not nightmares; determination with flexibility, not cowardice; faith in principles, not opportunistic behavior; [fresh] ideas not stale ones; theoretical and practical knowledge, not half-baked notions; a spirit of resistance, not subservience.”