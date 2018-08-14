To become a champion in a sport means achieving excellence. There is no shortcut to glory.

And the Greek athletes who made such an impressive impact at the multi-sport European Championships in recent days – as well as those who put in the effort but didn’t manage to win anything – know all too well that excellence cannot be achieved without the necessary dedication and effort.

Putting in the hard work is the only way one can get to the top in any field in life.

Rising to the heights of glory is indeed a personal accomplishment of the individual, but, ultimately, it is also a success of the country he or she represents.

Therefore, it stands to reason that the pursuit of excellence is both an individual and collective endeavor.

On the flip side, if the pursuit of excellence is not made into a benchmark for society, then mediocrity and decadence will surely follow.