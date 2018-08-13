Greek fishermen on the Dodecanese chain of islands in the southeastern Aegean say they are being harassed by Turkish Coast Guard vessels escorting Turkish fishing boats into Greek territorial waters.

In video footage obtained by Kathimerini, the Turkish patrol boats are seen moving aggressively toward Greek fishing boats off the coast of Leros, Arkoi, Agathonisi and other Greek islets. On Sunday, Turkish fishermen reportedly fired into the air while entering Greek waters off Leros.

Even though these incidents are not seen as major provocations, they do reflect Turkey’s general perspective concerning Greek sovereignty in the sea around the Dodecanese.