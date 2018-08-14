Turkish FM accuses Greece of escalating tensions in Aegean

Greece is responsible for escalating tension in Aegean and Mediterranean, even though Turkey has always stood by Greeks in their times of difficulty, Turkey’s foreign minister has told his country’s ambassadors.

"In their difficult days, we are always at their side. But in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, they are again increasing tension. They do bizarre things, which are not acceptable. Don’t we all want the eastern Mediterranean to become a region of peace and prosperity?" Mevlut Cavusoglu told the 10th conference of Turkish ambassadors.

He also called for a new process to resolve the Cyprus issue, blaming the Republic of Cyprus for the impasse.

“In order to reach a solution in Cyprus, a new process must be launched. Greek Cypriots do not want to cooperate. And this we saw last year. We saw it in Geneva, we saw it in Crans-Montana,” Tsavousoglou said.

And “Greece is no different,” he alleged.