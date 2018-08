The benchmark of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) recorded marginal losses on Tuesday, having gained more than 1.50 percent during trading.



The ATHEX general index ended at 720.32 points, down 0.05 percent from Monday’s 720.71 points, having reached an intraday high of 731.97 points.



Turnover came to 36.77 million euros.



The large-cap index rose 0.13 percent and mid-caps lost 0.03 percent.



Big gains were scored by blue chips Motor Oil (7.03 pct), Jumbo (1.98 percent) and Coca-Cola HBC (1.17 percent), while losses were registered by Sarantis (-5.0 percent), Fourlis (-4.40 percent), Alpha Bank (-2.91 percent), PPC (-2.52 percent) and the Athens Water Company (-1.68 percent).



Northbound market sectors included oil (4.58 percent), health (1.70 percent) and food (1.16 percent), while banks and raw materials lost 1.33 percent and 1.02 percent respectively.