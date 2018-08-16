Passenger plane lands in Chania after bomb scare

A passenger plane made an emergency landing at Chania airport in western Crete on Thursday night amid reports that there might be a bomb aboard.

The Condor flight DE69 was flying from Egypt's Hurghada airport to Germany's Dusseldorf, when it diverted its course to land in Crete.

According to initial reports, the plane's pilot contacted the air traffic control tower to say there might be a bomb in the aircraft after someone found a note with a warning in the toilets of the aircraft.

The Boeing landed at 8.30 p.m. at an isolated section of the airport and passengers disembarked safely. Army and police bomb disposal units were dispatched to search the plane.