Tango Mono | Koufonisia | August 18

The third annual Koufonisia Classical Music Festival continues on August 18 and 28, organized by pianist Natalia Michailidou and oboist Vaggelis Christopoulos, residents of the Cycladic island. The concerts at the Michailidou Residence feature performers from around the world, while the music ranges from love songs to works by the great Russian composers, a tribute to composer and pianist Alexander Scriabin, and more. On Saturday, August 18, the Tango Mono ensemble will take the stage for an evening of tango works by Astor Piazzolla for piano, violin, accordion, double bass and electric guitar. The music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros and can purchased at the island’s Finikas restaurant and the Aelia store.



Tel. 694.799.4418