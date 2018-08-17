Cinema Symphony | Sani | August 18

The Sani Festival, featuring exclusive appearances by artists from the international music scene as well as exceptional Greek musicians, draws to a close at Sani Hill in Halkidiki on Saturday, August 18, with a musical tribute to cinema soundtracks which have left a lasting mark. The music will be performed by the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra, one of the most acclaimed symphonic ensembles in the country and the Balkans, under maestro Alexandre Myrat. Tickets, which cost 20-30 euros, can be purchased at www.sani-resort.com, where more information about the event can also be found. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m.