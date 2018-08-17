Pablo Ferrandez | Hydra | August 18

Hailed as one of the finest cellists alive today, Spain's Pablo Ferrandez – named Young Artist of the Year at the 2016 International Classical Music Awards – will perform on the picturesque island of Hydra on Saturday, August 18, in a charity concert in aid of the Kouloureiou Hospital, supported by the island's metropolitan church. Ferrandez will be joined by Greek violinist Yannis Georgiadis. The event, which will take place in the courtyard of Hydra Cathedral, near the port, also offers an opportunity to admire Ferrandez's Stradivarius cello, the Lord Aylesford, which, made in 1696, is believed to be the oldest in the world. Tickets can be purchased at the Leto Hotel in Hydra Town.