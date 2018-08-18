Whether he’s aware of it or not, Panos Skourletis now bears full political responsibility for Rouvikonas and for the police’s inability to bring the anarchist group to task.

The interior minister who was recently appointed to head the Citizens’ Protection Ministry no longer has a shield in the form of Nikos Toskas, whose responsibilities he assumed.

Rouvikonas’s intrusion on Friday at the Austrian Embassy in Athens – right next door to the European Commission’s offices on central Vassilissis Sofias Avenue and two police vans that were blocking entry to Irodou Attikou Street, where the president’s and prime minister’s official residences are located – falls squarely in the lap of the new minister for public order.

Of course answers will also be expected from the new chief of the Greek Police, who happens to be a former unionist.