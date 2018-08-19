EPP head says SYRIZA government delayed Greece's program exit

European People’s Party president Manfred Weber welcomed on Sunday Greece’s completion of its third bailout program, but said the country could have exited sooner if it wasn’t run by the SYRIZA-led coalition.



“It is good that Greece exits its bailout. Nevertheless we don’t have to forget that due to the SYRIZA government this didn’t happen much earlier and much cheaper for the Greek people,” he said in a tweet.



“The EPP way of reforms and investments must continue in Greece and in Europe, so that economic growth and the stability of the Euro can be secured permanently,” he added.



Greece is preparing to complete its strict adjustment program on Monday after almost nine years of fiscal austerity, but EU officials have warned the country must stay on track in implementing reforms to avoid a backlash from the international markets.

In an article in Kathimerini on Sunday, the head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling echoed these views, saying Greece "is well on the way towards becoming a sustainable and competitive economy, provided it continues to modernise and open its economy."



"I trust that this will be the case. Both the prime minister and the leader of the main opposition party are reform-minded and have reassured me that they support the objectives of the ESM program," he added.