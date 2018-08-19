Greece defeats Spain to win gold in Youth Water Polo Championship

Greece’s youth water polo team made history on Sunday by becoming Youth World Champion for the first time at the 2018 World Championship final in Hungary.



The team of coach Dimitris Kravaritis beat Spain 9-8 in Szombathely, Hungary, after beating Serbia in the semi-final on Saturday and Australia in the quarterfinals on Friday.



Greece’s top scorer was Kalogeropoulos with three goals.



The team managed to pick up the gold medal remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.