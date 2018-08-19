Alternate health minister rails against central banker

Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis called on Greece’s central banker to resign on Sunday, seemingly irked by Yannis Stournaras’ warning that the country has to press on with reforms even after its third bailout program expires on Monday.



In an interview with Kathimerini, published on Sunday, Stournaras said Greece still has ‘a long way to go’ to fix imbalances in its economy and problems in the functioning of the state and urged the government not to backtrack on obligations to its lenders or risk being punished by the markets.



“We don’t need neither your forecasts, nor your advise. Your only contribution to this country now should be to resign!” Polakis said in a Facebook post.



The minister accused the central banker of “belonging to the system that bankrupted the country and imposed memorandums.”