Greek-Russian associations express concern

The present status of Greek-Russian relations is “abnormal” and requires “active efforts to restore an atmosphere of trust, dialogue and cooperation” between the two countries, two Greek-Russian friendship organizations have said.

In a joint statement, the Russia-Greece Friendship Association and the Greek-Russian Association expressed their concern at the recent tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, which it described as “unexpected and unpleasant developments.”

“The two associations regard these events as inconsistent with the traditional and tried-and-tested friendship between our two peoples, as well as the renewed transnational cooperation achieved in recent years,” the statement said.

Considerable scope existed for bilateral political and social dialogue between Greece and Russia and good relations between them are important for stability in the Balkans and for “democratic and constructive rapprochement” between “Euro-Atlantic institutions and the Russian Federation,” it added.

Both associations are willing to contribute to the role of civil society in improving bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement concluded.