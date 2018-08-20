ND challenges gov't to respond to Regling's claims

Main opposition New Democracy has criticized the government for failing to respond to claims that its first six months in government cost the country 86 billion to 200 billion euros.

In an interview with Kathimerini published on Sunday, ESM chief’s Klaus Regling said that “Greece interrupted and reversed reforms during the first half of 2015” and that “the estimated price tag for this episode varies from 86 billion to 200 billion euros.”

New Democracy, in a statement, said it hoped Tsipras would respond to Regling's claims on Tuesday, “during the festivities he has organized for the supposed clean exit from the third memorandum, which would not have been necessary without his destructive coalition government.”

Responding to rumors that the prime minister would make his announcement from the island of Ithaca, the New Democracy statement concluded with some lines from a CP Cavafy poem named after the island.

“Ithaca gave you the marvelous journey.

Without her you would not have set out.

She has nothing left to give you now.”