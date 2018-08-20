French climbers rescued on Mount Taygetos
Online
An air force helicopter Monday rescued two French climbers who had become trapped in a ravine on Mount Taygetos in the Peloponnese at an altitude of 1,950 meters.
An air force helicopter Monday rescued two French climbers who had become trapped in a ravine on Mount Taygetos in the Peloponnese at an altitude of 1,950 meters.
The helicopter transferred the two climbers to the air force base in Kalamata, where they were taken to the nearest hospital and given a clean bill of health.