Classic Rock 2  | Athens | September 21 & 22

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra joins forces with the Athens State Orchestra under the baton of Friedemann Riehle for another grand show at the Herod Atticus Theater of classic rock numbers after last year's sold-out production. The special guest this year is John Lees' Barclay James Harvest band, backing more than 80 musicians in renditions of emblematic tunes by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, U2, Deep Purple, Europe and Alannah Myles. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and tickets range from 30 to 83 euros at www.ticketservices.gr and Public stores.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807