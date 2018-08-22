Firemen rescue teenage boy chained to pole

The fire brigade said on Wednesday that it rescued a 16-year-old boy who had been chained to an electricity pole at the port of Aghios Konstantinions in Volos, central Greece.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night in a popular area of the port.

The firemen were called in shortly after 11.15 after passersby noticed the young man chained hands and feet to the pole and unable to free himself.

It was not clear how the teenager ended up in such a predicament.